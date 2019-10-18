Madras varsity ready to admit student on submission of documents

The University of Madras on Thursday told the High Court that it would admit T. Kirubamohan, 27, an active member of the Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle, in a master’s course on Buddhism if he submits an ‘eligibility certificate’ from the Registrar of the varsity and a recommendation letter from the head of the Department of Journalism and Communication, where he had obtained his first master’s degree.

Advocate-General Vijay Narayan informed Justice G. Jayachandran that the provisional admission of the student in M.A. (Buddhism) course was cancelled on August 28 only because he failed to submit the eligibility certificate and recommendation letter. Appearing on behalf of the university, the A-G said the two documents were essential for grant of admission as per the university prospectus.

He pointed out that the writ petitioner Mr. Kirubamohan had obtained a bachelor’s degree from Anna University and then obtained his Master’s in Journalism and Communication from the University of Madras. Thereafter, he was granted provisional admission in M.A. Buddhism in July which was later cancelled.

The university rules prescribe that admission in M.A. (Buddhism) would be granted only if the candidate had pursued his undergraduation either in Madras University or in any other accepted by the Syndicate as equivalent. Since the petitioner pursued his undergraduation in engineering, he must produce an eligibility certificate.

After recording his submission and the arguments advanced by Senior Counsel N.R. Elango, representing the petitioner, the judge directed the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for documents.

The student must be admitted in the course, the judge ordered and added that the entire exercise should be completed within three weeks.