Madras High Court takes up suo motu revision of Minister Ponmudy’s acquittal from disproportionate assets case

August 10, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - CHENNAI

In what is considered a rare action, the Madras High Court has taken up a suo motu revision against the acquittal of Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy from a disproportionate assets case by a trial court on June 28.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh is slated to hear the revision petition on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Vellore Principal District Court had acquitted the Minister and his wife on June 28 this year from the case booked in 2006.

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption had prosecuted the Minister before a court in the Minister’s home district Villupuram but it was later transferred to Vellore.