HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madras High Court takes serious note of manual scavenging incident in University of Madras campus, Mayiladuthurai

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu warn of stern action if such incidents continue to get reported in violation of court orders

August 23, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Tuesday took serious note of incidents of manual scavenging reported recently inside the University of Madras campus as well as in Mannargudi municipality in Tiruvarur district. It warned of severe repercussions if such incidents continue to get reported in violation of the court orders.

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu passed the interim orders after Senior Counsel Srinath Sridevan, representing Safai Karamchari Andolan, told the court there did not appear to be an end to manual scavenging despite numerous court orders and a central law prohibiting it.

Advocate Krishna Ravindran, representing Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), told the court two men had indeed been made to enter a three feet deep sewer chamber near the university canteen to clear the empty bottles that had clogged the drain on August 4.

The court was informed the university Registrar had lodged a police complaint in this regard against those responsible for the incident. In so far as the Mayiladuthurai incident was concerned, State Government Pleader P. Muthukumar sought time to get instructions from the municipality commissioner.

The judges also directed CMWSSB to obtain the views of the petitioner organisation before implementing the scheme of turning sanitary workers into sanipreneurs since it was reported that the poor workers were apprehensive of taking bank loans to purchase machines and participate in the tenders floated by the board.

They also called for complete details of the scheme by the next hearing in October.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.