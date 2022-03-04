Madras High Court stays G.O. dissolving child rights commission

Incumbent member questions government’s reasoning

The Government Order issued on February 23 cancelled a January 18, 2021 G.O. which appointed a Chairperson and six members were appointed to the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Madras High Court on Thursday stayed the operation of a Government Order issued on February 23 cancelling a January 18, 2021 G.O., through which a Chairperson and six members were appointed to the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR).

Justice Anita Sumanth granted the interim stay following a writ petition filed by consultant educational psychologist Saranya T. Jayakumar, who was appointed as a member of the commission in 2021 and claimed to have been one of the most active members.

The petitioner pointed out that she and others were appointed to the TNCPCR for three years, and their tenure would come to an end only in January 2024. However, the incumbent government had decided to prematurely end their tenure and appoint new members.

The only reason given by the government for its decision was that it was very keen on providing a protective and conducive environment for the children in the State, and therefore, it was absolutely necessary to have “vibrant, dynamic and enthusiastic” people in the TNCPCR.

Assailing the decision, the writ petitioner said the government had not provided any reason for concluding that the incumbent members were not “vibrant, dynamic and enthusiastic”. She claimed that their work speaks volumes about their commitment to the cause.

Ms. Jayakumar said the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had recognised Tirunvelveli, one of the districts allotted to her, as one of the best performing districts in the entire country in preventing drugs and substance abuse among children.

The petitioner also stated the members of the TNCPCR were not paid any remuneration except for an honorarium of ₹1,000 for attending the commission’s meetings and the reimbursement of travel expenses. She said she was still owed ₹50,000 in travel expenses.