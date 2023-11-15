HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madras High Court judge appreciates Arappor Iyakkam for filing corruption complaints with voluminous materials

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira appreciates the anti-corruption organisation during the hearing of a case related to corruption in procurement of essential commodities during the tenure of former Food Minister R. Kamaraj of AIADMK.

November 15, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam. File

Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam. File

Justice A. D. Jagadish Chandira of the Madras High Court on November 15 appreciated anti-corruption organisation Arappor Iyakkam led by Jayaram Venkatesan, for having earned the reputation of filing police complaints against public servants only after collecting voluminous materials against them.

The judge appreciated the non-governmental organisation when its counsel V. Suresh sought time to file a petition regarding a complaint made by it in 2018 against the then Food Minister R. Kamaraj of the AIADMK accusing him of corruption in the procurement of essential commodities.

“Whenever Arappor Iyakkam makes a complaint, they always make it with full details,” the judge said and granted time till November 22 for the filing of the petition seeking a direction to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to expedite the inquiry and complete it within a time frame.

The judge also directed the High Court Registry to tag the NGO’s petition along with a similar petition that had already been filed by another complainant Va. Pugalendhi, a former AIADMK member, accusing the DVAC of inordinate delay in completing the inquiry into his complaint.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah said, the DVAC had received multiple complaints related to the issue and had initially conducted a preliminary inquiry. Thereafter, a detailed inquiry was taken up in 2022 as per the DVAC manual and voluminous documents were being verified since then.

“Documents running to more than 24,000 pages related to 48 public tenders had to be examined and therefore, the DVAC required some more time to conclude the detailed inquiry,” he said. The SPP told the court that every effort was being taken to complete the inquiry as expeditiously as possible.

When the counsel for Mr. Pugalendhi complained that his client’s statement had not been recorded so far, the SPP said, there was no need to record the statement of the complainant during the course of detailed inquiry because its purpose was only to find out the existence of a prima facie case.

After hearing all sides, the judge decided to take a call on the matter on November 22 after the DVAC files a combined status report on the two petitions seeking expeditious inquiry into the complaints.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.