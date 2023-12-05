HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madras High Court CJ advises staff residing at far away places to not take the risk of attending work

Also says that no adverse orders shall be passed on Tuesday on account of the absence of either the lawyers or litigants in their cases

December 05, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala, Chief Justice, Madras High Court. File

Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala, Chief Justice, Madras High Court. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala has decided that the courts in Chennai would function on Tuesday (December 5, 2023) with the available staff. He has advised the staff members residing at far away places to not take undue risk in attending work.

The Chief Justice has also informed the Bar members, law officers of the State, litigants and general public that no adverse orders would be passed against them on Tuesday on account of their absence considering the water logging and transportation difficulties.

The High Court had declared a holiday on Monday (December 4, 2023) to all the courts in Chennai due to incessant rains coupled with gusty winds due to Cyclone Michaung.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.