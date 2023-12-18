GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madras High Court calls for charge sheet filed against Nirmala Devi accused of luring girl students into sex trade

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy also want to know status of the disciplinary proceedings initiated against her

December 18, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The judges wanted to know whether the accused had stopped luring the students or whether they had been pushed them into sex trade

The judges wanted to know whether the accused had stopped luring the students or whether they had been pushed them into sex trade | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The Madras High Court on Monday called for a copy of the charge sheet filed by Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) against P. Nirmala Devi, now a suspended Assistant Professor of Devanga Arts College at Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, who had been accused of luring girl students into sex trade in 2018.

Since five years had passed, Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy wanted to know the charges that had been pressed against her in the ongoing trial. The judges also directed Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), to which her college was affiliated, to spell out the status of the disciplinary proceedings initiated against her.

The judges directed State Government Pleader P. Muthukumar as well as MKU counsel to ensure the charge sheet and status of the disciplinary proceedings were placed before the court on February 6, 2024. They wanted to know whether the accused had stopped with luring the students or whether she had actually pushed them into sex trade.

The direction was issued on a 2018 public interest litigation petition filed by D. Ganesan, state coordinator of Revolutionary Students Youth Front - Tamil Nadu. The petitioner had objected to a parallel probe ordered by the then vice-chancellor of MKU P.P. Chellathurai, at the instance of the then Governor Banwarilal Purohit, by appointing former IAS officer R. Santhanam to inquire into the matter.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.