Madras HC modifies order on cattle grazing
The Madras High Court on Thursday modified its March 4 order imposing a blanket ban on entry of domesticated cattle for grazing into the forest areas across the State. The court clarified that the ban would apply only to tiger reserves, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.
Justices V. Bharathidasan and N. Sathish Kumar said forest officials could permit grazing inside the reserved forests and other forest areas in accordance with law, taking into consideration the welfare of the wild animals and the environment.
