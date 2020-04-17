Madras Bar Association plans YouTube channel

Justice V. Ramasubramanian of the Supreme Court has agreed to inaugurate on Monday the livestreaming of a lecture series organised by the Madras Bar Association (MBA) for the benefit of lawyers across the country through its YouTube channel.

According to Bar Association president AR.L. Sundaresan, the Supreme Court judge would deliver the first lecture on “Government, government departments and statutory corporations in arbitration” and it could be viewed live from 11 a.m.

“As of now, we have planned for two lectures a week. Justice L. Nageswara Rao and other judges of the Supreme Court will be delivering the lectures. We have asked for dates from Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and senior counsel Gopal Subramaniam too,” he said.

The lectures will be conducted by the Madras Bar Association Academy chaired by senior counsel S. Parthasarathy who had requested Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi too to deliver a lecture online for the benefit of lawyers across the State.

Additional Advocate General P.H. Arvindh Pandian, a member of the Bar Association, said the nationwide lockdown created an opportunity for the association to explore ways and means of tapping technology to educate lawyers from the comfort of their homes.

A few other Bar Associations in the State had tried video-conferencing applications but the drawback in using those mobile and desktop apps was that they allowed only limited number of participants during the live lectures. “So, after much thought and great deliberations, the Madras Bar Association came up with the idea of starting a YouTube channel which would allow people across the world to listen to our lecture series live. Further, a video recording of the lecture would be available online forever,” Mr. Pandian added.