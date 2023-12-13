M2P Fintech acquires data analytics and intelligence platform Goals101

December 13, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai-based financial infrastructure provider M2P Fintech has acquired big data analytics and intelligence platform Goals101.

It has been learned that this equity-plus-cash deal is worth around ₹250 crore. This acquisition empowers M2P Fintech to leverage Goals101’s technology and integrate it seamlessly into its existing suite of financial services. By combining M2P’s fintech infrastructure with Goals101’s state-of-the-art analytics, the companies aim to revolutionise the way financial transactions are understood and optimised.

This acquisition will act as a catalyst for M2P to bring a high degree of personalisation to its digital banking products for its customers. Post-acquisition, the Goals101 team will continue to work on rolling out new data capabilities, leveraging its big data platform to create more facets of personalisation in financial products for customers.

Madhusudanan R, Co-Founder and CEO of M2P Fintech, said, “The global banking technology space is undergoing a tectonic shift with respect to leveraging data and AI in the most prominent areas like customer service, product and portfolio management, risk, and compliance. It is imminent that data intelligence will make the ‘new oil’ refine insights that are actionable and can deliver outcomes.”

He further said: “At M2P Fintech, we are committed to bringing together capabilities that will deliver a holistic next-generation banking experience for our customers, and Goals101 is a big leap in our ambitions to deliver cutting-edge data capabilities. We are certain that Visham, Milan, and the broader team at Goals101 will build on the leadership they have created and can leverage the synergies accruing on top of our platform.”

Visham Sikand, who will take up a leadership role at M2P Fintech, said, “M2P Fintech’s product suite, innovation-led culture, and leadership team excited us to join hands. We believe in product scalability, and with M2P and our path-breaking data-led tech stack, we’re excited about what we can do in the global space.”