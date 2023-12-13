GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

M2P Fintech acquires data analytics and intelligence platform Goals101

December 13, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
From left to right - Madhusudanan R, Visham Sikand and Milan Naik

From left to right - Madhusudanan R, Visham Sikand and Milan Naik

Chennai-based financial infrastructure provider M2P Fintech has acquired big data analytics and intelligence platform Goals101.

It has been learned that this equity-plus-cash deal is worth around ₹250 crore. This acquisition empowers M2P Fintech to leverage Goals101’s technology and integrate it seamlessly into its existing suite of financial services. By combining M2P’s fintech infrastructure with Goals101’s state-of-the-art analytics, the companies aim to revolutionise the way financial transactions are understood and optimised.

This acquisition will act as a catalyst for M2P to bring a high degree of personalisation to its digital banking products for its customers. Post-acquisition, the Goals101 team will continue to work on rolling out new data capabilities, leveraging its big data platform to create more facets of personalisation in financial products for customers.

Madhusudanan R, Co-Founder and CEO of M2P Fintech, said, “The global banking technology space is undergoing a tectonic shift with respect to leveraging data and AI in the most prominent areas like customer service, product and portfolio management, risk, and compliance. It is imminent that data intelligence will make the ‘new oil’ refine insights that are actionable and can deliver outcomes.”

He further said: “At M2P Fintech, we are committed to bringing together capabilities that will deliver a holistic next-generation banking experience for our customers, and Goals101 is a big leap in our ambitions to deliver cutting-edge data capabilities. We are certain that Visham, Milan, and the broader team at Goals101 will build on the leadership they have created and can leverage the synergies accruing on top of our platform.”

Visham Sikand, who will take up a leadership role at M2P Fintech, said, “M2P Fintech’s product suite, innovation-led culture, and leadership team excited us to join hands. We believe in product scalability, and with M2P and our path-breaking data-led tech stack, we’re excited about what we can do in the global space.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.