Lost my father to politics of hate, says Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi visited his late father’s memorial at Sriperumbudur and offered floral tributes

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi attends a prayer meeting after paying floral tributes at the memorial of his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi visited his late father’s memorial at Sriperumbudur and offered floral tributes

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he had lost his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, to the politics of hate and division and that he will not lose “my beloved country to it too”

In a tweet after visiting his late father’s memorial at Sriperumbudur where he was assassinated in May 1991, Mr. Rahul Gandhi said, “love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome”.

I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too.



Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome. pic.twitter.com/ODTmwirBHR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 7, 2022

Senior Congress leaders accompanied Mr. Rahul Gandhi to the memorial. The Congress leader spent some time at the memorial and also met the families of those who were killed during the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi by a LTTE human bomber.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the memorial came ahead of the Congress’ 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that will be launched from Kanniyakumari on Wednesday evening. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch the yatra by handing over the national flag to Mr. Rahul Gandhi.