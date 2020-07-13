Lorry owners announce strike on July 22

Members of the Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners’ Association have announced a strike on July 22 condemning the fuel price hike and to highlight various other demands.

In a press release, the association said that the hike in diesel and petrol prices had severely hit the business and truck operators. They were already affected because of lockdown restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19.

The association demanded that the government reduce fuel prices and remove toll booths operating beyond the contract period. The association members will protest in front of all Regional Transport Offices here and hoist black flags on their vehicles on July 14. On July 22, they will go on a one-day strike, condemning the fuel price hike and pressing other demands, the release said.