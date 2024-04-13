GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lorry carrying liquor bottles worth ₹40 lakh overturns on near Ambur town

While trying to avoid hitting a motorist, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a wall

April 13, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The lorry was transporting more than 50,000 liquor bottles from godown in Vellore for distribution to Tasmac outlets.

The lorry was transporting more than 50,000 liquor bottles from godown in Vellore for distribution to Tasmac outlets. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A lorry carrying crates of alcohol, mostly beer bottles, worth around ₹40 lakh for supply to Tasmac outlets overturned at Marapattu village near Ambur town on in Tirupattur Chennai-Bengaluru highway on Saturday after the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a side wall on the highway.

Police said the lorry was transporting more than 50,000 liquor bottles from godown in Vellore for distribution to Tasmac outlets in Vaniyambadi, Alangayam, Natrampalli and adjoining areas in Tirupattur. Along with two staff, K. Sundramurthy, 45, was driving the vehicle on the highway. While trying to avoid hitting a motorist, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the sidewall. In the impact, the lorry with consignment overturned. All three persons in the lorry were slightly injured.

Immediately, passersby and other motorists rescued the injured persons. They also alerted Ambur taluk police and 108 ambulances. Injured persons were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur town. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, traffic was hit on the highway for more than an hour. Police also brought a crane to bring the lorry back on its wheels.

