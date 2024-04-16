GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | T.N. STC to operate 275 special buses from Vellore, for voters to reach hometowns on polling day

The buses, to be operated from April 17, will go to Chennai, Bengaluru, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Tiruchi, Madurai and Puducherry, officials said; return trips will be operated on April 21

April 16, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The buses will help transport voters to their hometowns, ahead of polling day on April 19, 2024

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 275 special buses from Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai starting from 2 p.m. on April 17, 2024 (Wednesday) onwards to facilitate easy travel for voters to cast their vote on polling day, April 19.

TNSTC officials said of the total 275 buses, 200 buses are being operated to bus termini in Koyambedu, Kilambakkam and Madhavaram in Chennai.

Apart from Chennai, special buses from these districts will be operated to Bengaluru, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Tiruchi, Madurai and Puducherry to help voters to reach their hometowns prior to polling day.

To facilitate easy return journeys after the casting of votes, TNSTC will operate special buses till April 21 (Monday) evening, as many commuters would want to return after the weekend, TNSTC officials said. 

