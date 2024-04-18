Lok Sabha polls | Palaniswami slams DMK, BJP on fuel prices, funds for disaster relief

April 18, 2024 10:46 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 said the DMK’s promise of getting the prices of petrol and diesel reduced was not credible, as the ruling party, in the past three years, had not brought down Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, contrary to its assurances during the 2021 Assembly election.

In a statement issued on the last day of campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Palaniswami recalled that the prices of petrol and diesel per litre were ₹71 and ₹55 in 2014 whereas they now stood at ₹102 and ₹94. At the same time, the price of imported crude oil per barrel was $105 ten years ago while it is only $86 at present. The reason for the prices of petrol and diesel being much higher now than in the past, was the levy of additional tax, he pointed out.

Accusing the BJP of not sanctioning to Tamil Nadu any special project that was under implementation in States ruled by the party and of not devolving funds properly to States, the AIADMK general secretary pulled up the DMK for its “incapacity” to get funds fully at the time of natural disasters.

Referring to his party’s promises of ₹3,000 per month to women, a housing scheme for the houseless poor and the introduction of monthly filing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns and quarterly payment of the tax for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Mr Palaniswami said his party’s colleagues, in the event of election to the Parliament, would exert pressure on the Union government to ensure the implementation of these promises.