GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls | Palaniswami slams DMK, BJP on fuel prices, funds for disaster relief

On the last day of campaigning on April 17, the AIADMK leader said the DMK’s promises of reducing fuel prices were unconvincing; he also criticised the BJP for not devolving funds properly to States

April 18, 2024 10:46 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 said the DMK’s promise of getting the prices of petrol and diesel reduced was not credible, as the ruling party, in the past three years, had not brought down Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, contrary to its assurances during the 2021 Assembly election.  

In a statement issued on the last day of campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Palaniswami recalled that the prices of petrol and diesel per litre were ₹71 and ₹55 in 2014 whereas they now stood at ₹102 and ₹94. At the same time, the price of imported crude oil per barrel was $105 ten years ago while it is only $86 at present. The reason for the prices of petrol and diesel being much higher now than in the past, was the levy of additional tax, he pointed out. 

Accusing the BJP of not sanctioning to Tamil Nadu any special project that was under implementation in States ruled by the party and of not devolving funds properly to States, the AIADMK general secretary pulled up the DMK for its “incapacity” to get funds fully at the time of natural disasters. 

Referring to his party’s promises of ₹3,000 per month to women, a housing scheme for the houseless poor and the introduction of monthly filing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns and quarterly payment of the tax for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Mr Palaniswami said his party’s colleagues, in the event of election to the Parliament, would exert pressure on the Union government to ensure the implementation of these promises.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu / prices / diesel fuel / petrol / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.