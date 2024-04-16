Lok Sabha polls | DMK submitted 60 applications for political advertisements; AIADMK 50 and BJP 33

April 16, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The DMK submitted the highest number of applications for election-related advertisements to the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) among political parties in Tamil Nadu.

Of the 60 applications it submitted for 640 pieces of content, 517 were approved of, 123 were objected to and nine were rejected. The MCMC issued certificates for 51 of the 60 applications, as on April 13, according to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

The AIADMK submitted 50 applications for 187 pieces of content and of them, 112 were approved, 75 were objected to and nine were rejected. The MCMC issued certificates for 41 of the 50 applications.

The BJP submitted 33 applications for 125 pieces of content. While 98 were approved, 27 were objected to and seven were rejected. The MCMC issued certificates for 26 applications.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) submitted five applications and the MCMC issued certificates for all of them. Of the 105 pieces of content, 99 were approved of, six were objected to but none were rejected.

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) submitted five applications and the MCMC issued certificates for all of them. All its nine pieces of content were approved of.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) submitted four applications and MCMC certificates were issued to all of them. It submitted 124 pieces of content of which 108 were approved, 16 were objected to but none were rejected.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) submitted two applications for 34 pieces of content. While 32 were approved of, two were objected to and one was rejected. The MCMC issued one certificate.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) submitted one application for one piece of content and it was objected to and eventually rejected. The MCMC did not issue a certificate to this party.

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) submitted one application for three pieces of contents and all three were approved of, and the MCMC issued this party a certificate.

The MCMC’s functions include issuing of pre-certifications for political advertisement in the media.