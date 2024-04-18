GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls | Complaint against CMDA PRO will be dealt with appropriately, ECI tells Madras High Court

An advocate had accused the PRO of having emailed to the media, a political speech delivered by T.N. Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, on March 29; ECI said that as the PRO was not on election duty, it would be up to his employer to take action if necessary

April 18, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Madras High Court. File photograph

A view of the Madras High Court. File photograph

The Madras High Court on Thursday, April 18, 2024, disposed of a writ petition filed against Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) public relations officer S.M. Dhivahar, after it was represented on behalf of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) that necessary action would be taken on the basis of a complaint received against him.

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad recorded the submission of ECI standing counsel Niranjan Rajagopalan that the CMDA PRO was not on election duty and therefore the complaint of him having violated the model code of conduct, by emailing Minister P.K. Sekarbabu’s political speech to the media, would not arise.

It would be up to his employer to take action if he had violated the service conduct rules by sharing the speech delivered by the Minister at a political meeting organised by DMK’s North Chennai parliamentary constituency candidate Kalanithi Veerasamy, on March 29, 2024. Nevertheless, since the writ petitioner had made a complaint to the ECI, it would be dealt with appropriately, the counsel said.

Tirunelveli-based advocate S. Veilumuthu had filed the writ petition seeking appropriate action on his complaints against the CMDA PRO to the ECI and the CEO on April 2 and April 6 respectively.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Election Commission of India / court administration / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.