Lok Sabha polls | BJP and its allies are unstoppable in T.N. now: J.P. Nadda

April 16, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - PARAMAKUDI

The people of Tamil Nadu are tired of the DMK and the AIADMK, and are looking for a change and this will come through the victory of the BJP, as the BJP and its allies are unstoppable now, said BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Speaking at an election rally organised in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, Mr. Nadda sought support for O. Panneerselvam, former T.N. Chief Minister, who is contesting as an Independent candidate with the BJP’s support. Mr. Nadda said that people who traditionally voted for the Dravidian parties, were irked by the corrupt practices and maladministration in Tamil Nadu over the past five decades.

After seeing for themselves the 10-year rule at the Centre from 2014 onwards, the public, including first-time voters were convinced about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s success, Mr. Nadda said. The country had moved forward in every sphere, he claimed, and added that the Union government’s plan was to take the Indian economy to the top three at the global level. This could be achieved only by Mr Modi, he said and added that the goal of 400 plus seats for the BJP and its allies in the country would become a reality on June 4.

The people in Tamil Nadu were impressed by Mr. Modi’s performance and the popular slogan was “We Want Modi” and thus, victory for the BJP and its alliance candidates in Tamil Nadu could not be stopped by their political opponents, he said.

Showering encomiums on Mr. Panneerselvam, the BJP leader said that he was a veteran politician in Tamil Nadu and by electing him from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, the people would benefit as more projects would be sanctioned to the State by New Delhi.

In his address, Mr. Panneerselvam thanked the BJP president and Mr. Modi for giving him an opportunity to contest from Ramanathapuram. He promised that if elected, he would settle in Ramanathapuram and be accessible to the people. “You will all witness a new Ramanathapuram,” he said.