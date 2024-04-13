Lok Sabha polls | Attur will be a separate district after 2026: Anbumani Ramadoss

April 13, 2024 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - Salem

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday (April 13, 2024) evening told a gathering that Attur would be bifurcated from Salem district and made into a separate district in 2026, after a coalition government, without the DMK or AIADMK, was formed in T.N.

Campaigning in Attur for PMK’s Kallakurichi Lok Sabha candidate R. Devadass, Dr. Anbumani said this election was crucial as it would herald the 2026 Assembly elections in T.N., when a coalition government without the DMK and AIADMK would come to power in the State.

Attur, Gangavalli, and Yercaud assembly constituencies in Salem district lack development, he pointed out. “Five years ago, I came to all 11 assembly constituencies in Salem, including Attur, and created awareness regarding the Salem-Mettur surplus water scheme and the Vasishta River linking project. The two Dravidian parties have destroyed Tamil Nadu in their 50 years of rule,” Dr. Anbumani said .

Alleging that DMK and AIADMK had not even provided water properly to Attur, Dr. Anbumani said that the Cauvery river was flowing in Salem district but over 500 TMC of water was simply draining into the sea.

The two Dravidian parties, he alleged, gave cash for votes using money they had looted from the State. The DMK and AIADMK, he claimed, had made generations of T.N. people addicted to liquor. “Now the drug menace has increased in Tamil Nadu and drugs are being sold near schools and colleges. These parties do not have any visionary ideas. The Ministers in the DMK government are acting as traders and do not know anything about administration,” Dr. Anbumani charged.

Stating that PMK founder S. Ramadoss spearheaded the creation of Kallakurichi district, Dr. Anbumani alleged that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son, Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, did not know what was happening in Tamil Nadu.

“The PMK has many development projects planned for the welfare of the people. A coalition government will be formed in Tamil Nadu in 2026, a caste census will be conducted, reservations will be provided and Attur will be made a separate district,” Dr. Anbumani said.