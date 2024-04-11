Lok Sabha Polls | Coalition government will be formed in Tamil Nadu in 2026: Anbumani Ramadoss

April 11, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Salem

The 2026 Assembly elections will see the formation of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said on Thursday.

Campaigning for PMK Salem candidate N. Annadurai at Meyyanur, Mr. Anbumani said that people needed a change and in the 2026 assembly elections, a coalition government will be formed. “During the assembly elections, the DMK made 32 promises to Salem district but not a single one was fulfilled. The DMK, which promised to implement the old pension scheme, has not implemented it. So government employees should vote for PMK because if DMK, out of the fear of defeat, will implement the old pension scheme,” he said.

The DMK and AIADMK ruled this state for over 50 years and their achievements only made people addicted to alcohol. The drug menace has increased in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Anbumani said.

Praising former DMK Minister Veerapandi Arumugam, Mr. Anbumani said that the DMK may have forgotten Mr. Arumugam, but the PMK will never forget him for the work he did for the welfare of the people and the development schemes he brought to Salem. During the AIADMK regime, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami provided two flyovers to Salem, which is not adequate. Salem needs inner and outer ring roads. PMK will take the Salem steel plant issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sort it out. The AIADMK does not have a prime ministerial candidate and DMK is an enemy of AIADMK. So AIADMK cadres should not vote for AIADMK and to defeat DMK, they should vote for PMK, Mr. Anbumani added.

The PMK president lashed out at both the DMK and AIADMK for reducing the Thirumanimutharu into a sewage channel, and that 40 years ago, water from the river was used for performing poojas. “The DMK and AIADMK do not have any visionary ideas. DMK president M.K. Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Mr. Palaniswami do not know about climate change. In Tamil Nadu, one could get a degree without Tamil as a subject. In other states, it is not possible. PMK decided to join the NDA because people are angry with the DMK and AIADMK. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Salem two weeks ago, he praised PMK founder S. Ramadoss as a senior politician in India, and said that his political experience was needed for the country.