GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | Assurances in AIADMK’s election manifesto are implementable: Palaniswami

Providing financial assistance of ₹3,000 a month for women below the poverty line, providing six gas cylinders free of cost a year are among the 133 assurances

March 24, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K.Palaniswami. File

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K.Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday, March 24, 2024 said his party’s election manifesto was not a compilation of hollow promises but a reflection of thoughts and demands of the people and were implementable.

In a recorded video, Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK’s representatives visited all districts to meet all sections of the society and have drafted the manifesto. Listing out certain assurances from the manifesto, he said they were implementable.

Providing financial assistance of ₹3,000 a month for women below the poverty line, providing six gas cylinders free of cost a year, devolution of funds necessary for the States, protecting the rights of Tamil Nadu in Mekedatu and Mullaperiyar issues are among the 133 assurances, he said.

The AIADMK leader called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to extend their support to his party to “protect the rights of Tamils and to protect Tamil Nadu”. He called upon them to use their vote to defeat the DMK responsible for the prevailing “law and order situation and administrative misdeeds, losing State’ rights, circulation of banned drugs and seditionist thoughts”.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.