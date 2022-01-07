Lodge complaint of threat or coercion, police tell industries in Sriperumbudur

Officials promise strict action

The representatives of industries in Sriperumbudur and adjoining areas have been asked to approach the police if they faced any threat or coercion from rowdy elements. Police officers reassured them that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Kancheepuram range, M. Sathyapriya told The Hindu, "We told them that they should come forward to inform us in case of any threat or coercion from criminal elements and that they need not be afraid. We will take very stern action."

Ms. Sathyapriya along with Superintendents of Police — Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur — M.Sudhakar and R.V.Varun Kumar held a meeting with human resources personnel representing the industries in this manufacturing belt.

Police said the meeting was conducted following reports of rowdy elements indulging in extortionary tactics. “We had to assure the industry people that they need not fear anybody,” she said.

Police also told the representatives of industries to recruit people from other States after due verification and also retain data of those persons. Following incidents of robbery by a few workers from other States and the involvement of another in the murder of a Tasmac employee, the police faced certain difficulties in tracing them.

A police officer said, "We asked the companies and their manpower agents to maintain a proper database so that we will be able to locate them quickly in case of any criminal activity here."

The representatives of industries have been asked to provide hygienic accommodation and proper food for the workers.

They were also told to instal more CCTVs in industrial clusters for early detection of any theft on their premises.