Locked homes on watch in Vellore, nearby districts

Helplines in place to help residents inform about their travel

With an extension in Pongal holidays for nearly a week, police in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur have intensified their surveillance on locked houses in the districts, with special patrol teams, making at least five trips to these houses during night hours every day.

Going a step further, the Tiruvannamalai police have pasted stickers with helpline numbers – 9988576666; 04175-220220)– in over 20,000 houses, covering major towns in the district, including Arani, Chengam, Cheyyar, Polur, Vandavasi and Tiruvannamalai town since Thursday, to encourage residents for alerting their nearest police station about their out of station travel. These stickers were pasted on the main doors of these houses to enable residents to notice them when they leave for holidays.

“Most of the time, travellers forget to alert local policemen about their travel as they are busy packing at the last minute. So, we decided to paste stickers at the entrance door of their houses,” Tiruvannamalai SP A. Pavan Kumar Reddy, told The Hindu.

As per norms, residents, who will be travelling out of station, have to voluntarily inform the local police station about their travel, including the duration, place of visit, name, address and phone numbers of the house owner or tenant, details of watchman (if any) and landmarks to their houses. This information will be given to the respective policemen on beat to conduct regular checks on such houses within his limits. A daily report from the beat policemen is then recorded at the police station.

Similar security arrangements are in place at Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts, with Vellore police having four helpline numbers – 9498181231; 0416-2256802; 0416-2256966; 0416-2255999 –at the SP’s office. Besides, the policeman on beat also provides numbers of local police stations and DSP offices to residents within his limits.

Ranipet and Tirupattur police have also similar arrangements, mainly local police station numbers. Police said despite such an effort, only a few residents, mostly government officials and judges, alert the local police station about their travel.

20-25 burglaries

On the other hand, on an average, 20-25 burglaries occur in each of these districts every month, especially during winter season, as burglars take advantage of residents resting inside their houses due to the cold weather as opposed to summer, where they sleep on the terrace mostly, making it easy to notice thieves. Police said most of these petty crimes occur in isolated areas and lonely houses on the highways.

Police also said that mounting newspapers and milk packets in front of houses also gives hints to the burglars that no one is at home. Hence, it is safe to hold one’s mail and newspapers until they return. Further, it is better to avoid keeping valuables at home, and lock them up, preferably in a bank locker, police said.