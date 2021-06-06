Lockdown to continue in Tamil Nadu till June 14

Restrictions eased in many regions

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday extended the COVID-19 lockdown by one more week from June 7 till 6 a.m. on June 14, but relaxed the restrictions region-wise based on the spread of the infection.

The curbs will be eased more in Chennai and districts in northern and southern parts, where the number of cases has come down, than in 11 districts, predominantly in the western and delta regions, where the rate of infection is higher. However, shopping complexes, malls, tourist places, cinemas and salons will remain shut across the State.

A government order issued by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu said that in Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, the easing of the curbs would be limited since the disease had not come under control.

Across the State, standalone provision shops, grocery stores, fish and meat stalls and platform shops selling vegetables, fruits and flowers will be allowed to function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Only wholesale trade will be allowed in fish markets and slaughterhouses. The district administration will identify adequate open spaces for wholesale fish markets.

All government offices will function with 30% of their workforce. Match units can function with 50% of their workers adhering to the standard operating procedure.

Additional activities have been permitted in the rest of Tamil Nadu, except in the 11 districts. In the districts with low infection rates, the sub-registrar offices will function, but only 50% of the tokens for registration will be issued.

Self-employed persons such as plumbers, electricians, computer and motor technicians and carpenters can work between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. with e-registration. Private security services and facilities management services for maintenance and upkeep of office, including housekeeping services in residential complexes, will be permitted to function.

Shops selling electrical goods will be allowed to operate between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Bicycle and two-wheeler repair shops, hardware shops, motor spare parts sellers, stationery and book shops, vehicle repair shops of travel operators can also function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

People can travel in rented vehicles with e-registration. In taxis, three occupants, including the driver, are allowed. Autorickshaws can ply with two passengers.

Those who want to visit the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Yelagiri and Courtallam for “emergency” purposes should obtain an e-pass from the Collectors.

Export units that export orders to fill and their vendor units in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Tiruchi and Madurai will be allowed to work with 10% of their workers. But the permission is being granted only for executing export-related works and sending samples.

As the mobile vending of vegetables and fruits (in a tie-up with the local bodies) have been welcomed by people, it will continue. The Chief Minister, however, advised people to buy goods in shops near their homes and not to use two-wheelers and four-wheelers (for shopping).

In addition to these, throughout the State the relaxations that have been in effect shall continue. These include the functioning of medical shops, indigenous medical shops, veterinary pharmacies and pet food shops. Milk and water supply, public distribution system outlets, fuel stations, LPG supply and all government departments handling essential services shall continue to operate.

Only parcel service, including through food delivery applications, shall continue to be permitted at restaurants, hotels and bakeries from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

(The government order can be accessed at http://bit.ly/TNGOonLockdownExtension)