Tamil Nadu

Tasmac clocks dip in liquor sales on New Year’s eve

Liquor sales on New Year’s eve was down by ₹12 crore in Tamil Nadu when compared to the same day in December 2020.

Data provided by a source in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) shows that liquor worth ₹147.69 crore was sold on December 31, 2021. The numbers stood at ₹160 crore in 2020 and ₹150 crore in 2019.

The restrictions on holding New Year celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the heavy rain were the key reasons for the fall in sales.

A Tasmac source said liquor sales in Chennai stood at ₹41.45 crore (last year, this zone clocked ₹48.75 crore). In Tiruchi, sales was around ₹26.52 crore and in Salem ₹25.43 crore. In the Madurai zone, sales was worth ₹27.44 crore and the Coimbatore belt saw sales worth ₹26.85 crore.

On an average, Tasmac, the cash cow of the Tamil Nadu Government sells liquor worth over ₹130 crore to ₹140 crore per day through over 5,300 shops.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2022 11:11:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/liquor-sales-see-dip-on-new-years-eve/article38089286.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY