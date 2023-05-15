Lifetime Achievement Award for VIT chancellor

May 15, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), G. Viswanathan, was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to international education.

The World Tamil Organization (UK) presented the award in the House of Commons of the British Parliament in London.

The Shadow Minister for International Trade, Dame Nia Griffith, hosted the event. British MP Virendra Sharma spoke. Amish Tripathi, Minister (Education and Cultural), High Commission of India to the U.K., and Jacob Ravibalan, Chairman of World Tamil Organization (U.K.), were present at the event.