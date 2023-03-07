Let AIADMK ‘poach’ more; every action will have a reaction, says Annamalai

March 07, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Reacting to some of the BJP functionaries quitting the party and joining the AIADMK, BJP State president K. Annamalai said on Tuesday that as a leader, he would have to take decisions only for the party’s growth. He said, without elaborating, that there would be a reaction to every action.

He told journalists that the crossovers were good for the party as new positions in the party could be filled with new people and it would help the next-level leaders to grow. “Let them poach more. Let them take anyone they like. Those with principles will stay here. At the same time, every action will have a reaction. This is physics. Newton’s third law. There will have to be a reaction. Let us talk when the appropriate time comes.”

A leader would take decisions like a leader, he said, adding that he had no fear or never indulged in favouritism or backdoor negotiation.

Mr. Annamalai said he was a leader, his decision would be that of leader’s and there would would be no discrimination. “If leaders take a decision, it is natural for a few people to quit the party.”

He further said: “If some people leave the party and criticise the party, will Annamalai keep quiet? Never. A leader will have to behave like a leader. After criticising, where are you going to go? To do farming or social service? You will join another party and raise slogans for the leader of that leader.”