Leopard involved in killing cattle trapped at Bhavanisagar

A six-year-old male leopard that was reportedly involved in cattle kills at human habitations in Bhavanisagar was found trapped in a cage placed near a water tank at Pudupeerkadavu village here on Monday.

The animal had ventured out of the Bhavanisagar Forest Range in Sathyamangalam division and killed cattle and dogs in villages located near the forest area in the last six months. People were demanding thatthe Forest Department place a cage and trap it.

On August 5, camera traps were placed at the village to monitor the movement of the leopard. Footage showed the animal entering the village and drinking water at a tank. On Sunday, a cage was placed with bait near the tank. On Monday morning, personnel found the leopard inside the cage and alerted senior officials.

S. Sathasivam, wildlife veterinarian of STR, screened the animal and found it to be in good health. A team led by Kiruba Shankar, District Forest Office, Sathyamangalam division, obtained permission to release the animal into deep forest in Mangalapatti area in Bhavanisagar Forest Range. Officials said that the animal would be shifted to a van and released into the forest area soon.

