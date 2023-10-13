HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

City police forms special teams to monitor, take action against violations of condition during release of ‘Leo’ starring Vijay

The Government of Tamil Nadu has issued an order imposing certain conditions for the screening of Leo in theatres.

October 13, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Sandeep Rai Rathore said special teams have been formed to monitor and take action against violations of conditions imposed in the government order for the screening of Leo movie, starring Vijay. 

The Government of Tamil Nadu has issued an order imposing certain conditions for the screening of Leo in theatres. Orders have been issued to screen five shows of the movie daily, including a special show, from morning 9 a.m. to early morning 1.30 a.m. from October 19 to 24. 

Theatre owners who have got permission to screen the movie, have been directed to ensure adequate security arrangements for the public, sufficient vehicle parking space and also ensure free flow of traffic. Tickets should not be sold at exorbitant rates. Further, in the government order it has been mentioned that special teams have been formed to monitor the screening of the movie. Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai and Districts Collectors have also been asked to monitor.

Accordingly, Mr. Rathore has urged the theatre owners who would be screening the Leo movie to adhere to the instructions mentioned in the government order and also ensure safety and security of the public besides creating adequate parking facility. Further, the Commissioner said that theatre owners should comply with the timings mentioned in the order and action would be taken against them if tickets were sold at an exorbitant rate.

The CoP has further informed that action would be taken against the theatre owners who violate the conditions imposed in the government order.  Further, the CoP has warned that action would be taken against those who indulge in criminal activities under the garb of crowd and also against those who indulge in violence.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.