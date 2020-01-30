Legislation proposed to regulate civil service coaching centres

Tamil Nadu government was considering to bring about a legislation to regulate private civil service coaching centres in the State, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Minister D. Jayakumar said in Chennai on Wednesday.
Citing the case of Odisha, which has a legislation to regulate mushrooming of private coaching centres for civil service examinations, the Minister said Odisha's legislation would be considered a model.
"Based on the model, we are planning to improvise further with necessary provisions and we are considering introducing a Bill in the forthcoming Assembly session," Mr. Jayakumar said.
The proposed legislation would frame parameters for giving permit to these coaching centres for civil service examinations. Six primary issues, including availability of infrastructure, qualifications of teachers, among others are to be considered to be given permit for these centres, he added.
