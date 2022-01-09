Legal Coordination Committee for service doctors plan protest

Members demand implementation of G.O. 354

The Legal Coordination Committee for Tamil Nadu service doctors is planning to stage a protest in Chennai on January 19 and observe a one-day token fast on February 10 to put forward their demands.

According to a press release, the committee demanded implementation of Government Order 354, which states payband-4 at 12 years of service, with arrears from 2017, the year in which it should have been reviewed.

They were irked by the delay in implementing the G.O.

The committee said nine doctors died in the COVID-19 pandemic. But the government’s assurance to grant a sum of ₹50 lakh and government job for a family member was still not fulfilled. They demanded that the amount be increased to ₹one crore. It raised the need to rectify errors that had occurred following the restructuring of posts under Government Order 4d2.

During restructuring in 2019, already sanctioned posts were reduced in many departments including dental, the release said.