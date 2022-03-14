Leave sought for Rajiv case convict Murugan alias Sriharan

Legal Correspondent March 14, 2022 21:26 IST

His mother-in-law complains that only her daughter Nalini had been granted leave, though the convict couple are similarly placed

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict S. Nalini’s mother S. Padma has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court, complaining that the Vellore central prison officials have granted leave only to her daughter and not to her son-in-law, Sriharan alias Murugan, though he was also a similarly placed co-convict. The petitioner said her daughter was granted leave for a period of 30 days in December last. While the period was due to expire on January 27 this year, it was extended till February 27. Thereafter, one more extension was provided until March 28. However, her son-in-law’s plea for grant of ordinary leave for 30 days was not considered. Stating that the convict couple were similarly placed, the petitioner claimed that Murugan was in need of medical treatment, too, and that she and her daughter would be able to take care of him well, if he was also provided the benefit of leave for 30 days.



