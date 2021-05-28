Lease vaccine complex to T.N., says Stalin

‘State will identify a private partner and try to start production at the earliest’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and lease out the assets of the Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) in Chengalpattu to the Tamil Nadu government so that it can be put to use at the earliest.

The complex is owned by HLL Bio-Tech Limited, under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In a letter written on Wednesday, Mr. Stalin said the modern and high-capacity facility was lying unutilised. “I wish to propose that the assets of IVC be handed over to the State government on lease, without any past liabilities and with full operational freedom. The State government will identify a private partner immediately and make all efforts to commence vaccine production at the earliest,” he said.

A financial arrangement for the Union government to recover a part of its investment could be worked out after the operations start, he said.

On Thursday, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Sriperumbudur MP T.R. Baalu called on Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi and held discussions on the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal.

The Centre had already invested around ₹700 crore in this facility, but it has been lying unutilised for want of additional funds. The recent attempt to find a private partner to run it has not borne fruit, as there were no bidders.

“I am very keen that this modern facility be made functional immediately in the interest of our State as well our nation. This would substantially enhance the nation’s vaccine production capacity and cater to the vaccine requirements of the country as a whole and Tamil Nadu in particular,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister had earlier written to the Centre urging that the facility be operationalised so that vaccines could be produced at the earliest. Earlier this week, he visited the complex and held a meeting with senior officials there.