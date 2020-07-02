Leaders seek investigation into blast at boiler plant

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri and Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan demanded that a proper investigation be conducted into the boiler blast at NLC India Ltd (NLCIL).

“Only if an investigation is held, will we be able to know what the reason is for the deaths of the employees, and whether it has happened due to poor maintenance of equipment. I am accusing the NLC management of laxity which is the cause for the repeated accidents at the plant,” Mr. Alagiri said and demanded that compensation be paid to the family of those who died in the blast.

Mr. Vasan too said that an investigation must be held, adequate compensation should be paid to the families of the deceased and a government job must be given to a member of their families.

BJP State president L. Murugan too demanded compensation for the families and said the management must ensure that the units were maintained in a proper condition so that such accidents don't occur in the future. He also said that jobs must be provided to a member of the families of those who lost their lives.