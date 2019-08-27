Leaders laud Sindhu for winning world championship

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday lauded badminton player P.V. Sindhu for winning the World Badminton Championship in Basel, Switzerland.

“On behalf of the people and government of Tamil Nadu, I congratulate Ms. P.V. Sindhu for her outstanding performance in the World Badminton Championship held in Basel, Switzerland,” he said in a statement.

Ms. Sindhu “had done the nation proud by winning the World Badminton Championship.

Her hard work, determination and dedication have enabled her to scale such heights of brilliance in her chosen sport”, he noted.

She was an example of what women can achieve when they set their minds on their goals and was a great role model for all women, he added.

On Sunday, soon after her victory, DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin had congratulated her in a tweet.

“Heartiest congratulations to @Pvsindhu1on her maiden Gold at the BWF World Championships. I wish her many more victories in years to come. May her success be an inspiration for young Indians to excel in sports,” he said.

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan said Ms. Sindhu’s victory was a result of her hard work and determination.

In recognition of her feat, he urged the Centre to honour her accordingly. He also wished her luck in her future endeavours.