Tamil Nadu

Law varsity convocation

more-in

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University will hold its convocation on February 1, 2020. Undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. students, who have completed various courses till May 2019 examinations, can apply. The application forms should be filled and submitted on or before December 31 to respective directors of courses. The forms can be downloaded from www.tndalu.ac.in.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
laws
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2019 12:59:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/law-varsity-convocation/article30199516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY