Tamil Nadu

Law varsity admissions open

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University will start issuing applications for admissions to its three-year LLB (Honours) course from Friday. The applications will be available on www.tndalu.ac.in. Candidates should submit the filled in application forms before 5.45 p.m. on August 30.

The three-year course is being offered by the university’s School of Excellence and also the affiliated government law colleges.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
higher education
College admission
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2022 9:38:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/law-varsity-admissions-open/article65727488.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR