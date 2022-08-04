Law varsity admissions open
The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University will start issuing applications for admissions to its three-year LLB (Honours) course from Friday. The applications will be available on www.tndalu.ac.in. Candidates should submit the filled in application forms before 5.45 p.m. on August 30.
The three-year course is being offered by the university’s School of Excellence and also the affiliated government law colleges.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.