Law varsity admissions open

Special Correspondent August 04, 2022 21:10 IST

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University will start issuing applications for admissions to its three-year LLB (Honours) course from Friday. The applications will be available on www.tndalu.ac.in. Candidates should submit the filled in application forms before 5.45 p.m. on August 30.

The three-year course is being offered by the university’s School of Excellence and also the affiliated government law colleges.