Law University exams from July

All semester/non-semester examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, the School of Excellence in Law and affiliated colleges will be held online between July and September. The University has published the examination timetable on its website www.tndalu.ac.in.

Nominal roll, guidelines for online examination along with step-by-step video guidance and information regarding mock tests would be announced on the University website on July 15, registrar in-charge R. Vijayalakshmi has said.

For online related queries students can contact the coordinators mentioned on the website, a notification said.