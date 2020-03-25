‘Law & order better now than under DMK regime’

The law and order situation in Tamil Nadu under the ruling AIADMK is better than it was under the erstwhile DMK regime, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

In his reply during the debate on the demands for grants to the Police Department, Mr. Palaniswami said murder-for-gain cases at the end of 2010 was 1,868, but there were only 1,745 such cases during 2019-end.

"This means it rose by 5.9% every year during the DMK regime and has reduced by 0.7% over the past 9 years," the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Palaniswami also pointed out that the fund allocation for the Police Department was only ₹2,962 crore during 2010 under the erstwhile DMK regime, but had risen to ₹8,826 crore during the 2020-21 period.

Police recruitment

Referring to the proposed recruitment of over 2,500 police personnel, the CM said once they are recruited, the vacancies in the Police Department would be a mere 2%, as against 19.5% when the AIADMK came to power in 2011.

"Police personnel have been taking appropriate safety and security arrangements over protests in various places against the Centre's Citizenship (Amendment) Act to ensure religious harmony and avoid disturbance to the general public," Mr. Palaniswami said.