Law Minister Regupathy joins issue with Edappadi Palaniswami on government’s achievements

February 16, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Chennai

Law Minister S. Regupathy said on Thursday that had former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami listened to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s speech in the Assembly, he would have known about the government’s strategy to achieve the goal of making Tamil Nadu a trillion dollar economy.

Mr. Palaniswami had said the government had not spelt out the ways to achieve the goal by 2030.

In a statement, Mr. Regupathy recalled Mr. Stalin’s speech in the Assembly highlighting that Tamil Nadu’s contribution to India’s economic growth was 9% and the State had stood first in contributing to the Gross Domestic Product.

Responding to Mr. Palaniswami’s another charge that only 10% of the promises made in the DMK’s Assembly election manifesto had been implemented and the others were gimmicks that could not be fulfilled, Mr. Regupathy said that in 2022 itself, the Chief Minister had detailed the implementation of 208 of the 505 promises. “All the promises will be fulfilled in five years. Has any one demanded that all the promises be fulfilled immediately after the party assumed office? They could be fulfilled only in phases,” he said.

Mr. Regupathy said issues such as increasing the number of days of guaranteed employment from 100 to 150 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, the implementation of the Sethusamudram Project, and exemption of Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) rested with the Union government. A solution would be found after the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replaced with a government of the INDIA bloc, he said.