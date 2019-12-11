Landslide on Bodi Mettu Ghat road in Theni

A landslide occurred early on Wednesday morning at the eighth hairpin bend on the Bodi Mettu Ghat road, between Munthal and Bodi Mettu.

Jeeps carrying workers to the cardamom estates in Kerala’s Idukki district and tourists vehicles to Munnar were stranded for few hours before the landslide could be cleared.

“Large boulders and mounds of soil had slid down on to the road due to recent rains. The landslide occurred around 2 a.m. and we deployed four earth-movers. The moisture in the soil made it heavy and had caused the landslide,” said M. Muthuram, assistant engineer, National Highways, Bodi sub division.

The boulders were removed and vehicle flow on the ghat road resumed around 10 a.m.