Tamil Nadu

Landowners oppose drilling a new oil well in Tiruvarur

The site at Alivalam near Tiruvarur where the ONGC is drilling an oil well in addition to the existing two wells.

The site at Alivalam near Tiruvarur where the ONGC is drilling an oil well in addition to the existing two wells.   | Photo Credit: Handout

more-in

The attempt to drill an additional well by the Oil and National Gas Corporation in a piece of land taken on lease at Alivalam hamlet near Tiruvarur was opposed by the landowners.

The ONGC had taken three acres of agriculture land at Alivalam on lease from Thyagasundaram and Amirthakavi two decades ago to extract oil. Two well were sunk for the purpose and were in operation.

A few days ago, the ONGC brought machines to the site to drill another well in the same field, which was opposed by the landlords citing the depletion of groundwater level in their field and as well as in the surrounding area. They had also made representations to the ONGC to close down the existing two wells and hand over the land back to them.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 7:17:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/landowners-oppose-drilling-a-new-oil-well-in-tiruvarur/article30788986.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY