L-G reviews preparedness ahead of landfall of Nivar

Senior officers, Collector, SSPs are overseeing situation: Bedi

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi undertook an inspection of coastal hamlets to review the preparedness ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Nivar.

At Vaithikuppam, the Lt. Governor who enquired with officials on the measures taken, said that vulnerable families had been moved to relief camps. Boats too had been found anchored safely.

Senior officers, including the DGP, the Collector and the area SSPs, are on the ground overseeing the situation, she said.

Later, the Lt. Governor visited the State Emergency Operation Centre, and reviewed measures in place. She said that in addition to the NDRF, Air Force, Coast Guard and Navy, a multi-disciplinary team of Armed Forces for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief under the leadership of a Colonel, has arrived and undergone area familiarisation with revenue and police officials.

Ms. Bedi also reiterated an appeal to the public to stay indoors till the storm had passed and to follow the instructions issued by the local administration.

“The entire government machinery is at your service and is taking care. Just listen to them and go by the rules and regulations being declared. Move to higher places wherever you need to. There are relief centres to move to,” she said.

Blackout

Puducherry was on a blackout from 11 p.m. with the Electricity Department switching off main powerlines following reports of an impending landfall by Cyclone Nivar.