L-G gives approval for rice to APL families

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday gave her approval for distribution of free rice to Above Poverty Line families, excluding government servants and income taxpayers.

In her note to the Chief Secretary, which was shared to the media, Ms. Bedi said approval was given to provide 10 kg rice per ration card per month for a period of three months to APL families due to the prevailing condition. The operating procedure adopted for distribution of free rice to BPL families would also be followed for APL card holders, she said in the note.

She also directed the Civil Supplies Department to ensure no pilferage or leakage during distribution of rice.

Earlier, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy blamed Ms. Bedi for the delay in distribution of free rice to all cardholders as compensation for the livelihood loss due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, the Chief Minister said though all State governments had completed distribution of free rice, the Union Territory had only started the process now. After the Prime Minister made the announcement to distribute 5kg of free rice to people during the lockdown period, the government forwarded the proposal to the Lt. Governor.

Ms. Bedi returned the file suggesting transfer of money to the beneficiaries’ account instead of distribution of rice, the Chief Minister said. The Lt. Governor had even mooted the money transfer proposal during a video-conferencing with President and Vice-President on April 3.