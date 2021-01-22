Tamil Nadu

KS Alagiri urges Centre to withdraw its stance that States lack legislative competence to reserve seats in medical admissions

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri urged the Centre to withdraw its counter affidavit before the Madras High Court questioning the legislative competence of State governments to enact laws which provide horizontal reservation to government school students in medical admissions every year.

In a statement, he expressed shock over such submissions made by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in response to a plea to implement the Puducherry Cabinet’s decision to provide 10% horizontal reservation to government school students in medical admissions.

Mr. Alagiri pointed out the arguments made by the Centre are against the principles of social justice and would affect the opportunities for students from poor background in medical education. He also warned of severe consequences if the Centre did not withdraw its counter affidavit.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2021 4:59:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ks-alagiri-urges-centre-to-withdraw-its-stance-that-states-lack-legislative-competence-to-reserve-seats-in-medical-admissions/article33635288.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY