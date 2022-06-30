Korean firm Mando inks MoU with Guidance Tamil Nadu and DoTE

Mando will be the industrial partner for DoTE in launching two new sandwich polytechnic programmes under automobiles and mechanical engineering

A tripartite MoU was inked between Guidance Tamil Nadu, Korean firm Mando and the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) in the presence of Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi on Wednesday. Mando is engaged in manufacture and sale of automotive components and, more particularly, suspension, brakes and steering part to automotive OEMs in India.

According to details provided by Guidance Tamil Nadu, which is instrumental in bringing in investments into the State, the MoU enables Mando to be the industrial partner for DoTE in launching two new sandwich polytechnic programmes under automobiles and mechanical engineering in which over 130 students will be undergoing industrial internships at Mando for one year during their course. This collaboration is in line with the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme which was recently launched by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Mando follows a unique model for engaging personnel in the operating line, namely, the operating engineer model inherited from one of its parent company, Anand Group, in which diploma engineers are deployed in production as knowledge workforce to improve quality and productivity.

The organisation will also be extending support in offering internships for regular diploma holders in the State and agreed to the reform initiative aimed to realigning the curriculum with industries’ current skilling and talent needs. This initiative is being undertaken by DoTE in partnership with WorkLabs cell of Guidance Tamil Nadu for all the technical diploma programmes offered in the State that are currently being pursued by over 1.5 lakhs students in over 500 polytechnic institutions.