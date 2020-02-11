Kodanad case | First witness produced before judge

Krishna Thapa, the Prosecution witness number 1 in the Kodanad dacoity and murder case, was produced before district judge P. Vadamalai on Monday.

Mr. Thapa was brought here by the district police from his second wife’s house in Nepal, where he had been staying. The police, who were initially unable to find him in his home town, conducted a search operation covering Nepal, Assam and West Bengal to trace his whereabouts.

Mr. Thapa was injured in the break-in that took place at the bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Kodanad. Another security guard, Om Bahadur, died in the incident.

In the absence of Mr. Thapa, the prosecution lawyers began cross-questioning witnesses from January 29, with Prosecution witnesses number 2 and 3. On Monday, Mr. Thapa, along with a driver employed by the estate, was produced before the judge.

The next hearing is slated for February 20.