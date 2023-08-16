HamberMenu
KMC sets up foundation to study metabolism and prevent diabetes

The Prof. Seshiah Academic Foundation for Metabolism, inaugurated by P. Murari, former secretary to the President of India, has been named after the former director of the hospital and veteran diabetologist V. Seshiah

August 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital has set up a foundation to study metabolism and find ways to counter the scourge of diabetes.  

The Prof. Seshiah Academic Foundation for Metabolism, inaugurated by P. Murari, former secretary to the President of India, has been named after the former director of the hospital and veteran diabetologist V. Seshiah. 

Mr. Murari recalled his association with Dr. Seshiah when he was serving the State government as a bureaucrat.  

Director of Medical Education R. Shanthimalar, who participated in the event, said the State government was trying to incorporate foot clinics in all government medical college hospitals recognising the importance of podiatry. Already the Thanjavur Medical College had incorporated one, she said.  

By next year, all medical colleges will include podiatric clinics, she added. “We must go for preventive medicine. It requires the entire team to take care of the patients. Postgraduate students should learn the methods to treat,” she said.  

Mr. Murari also launched the Diabetes Free Generation by 2047’ programme.  

Dr. Seshiah spoke on the importance of detecting gestational diabetes in pregnancy as early as the second month so that diabetes could be checked before it harmed the foetus.  

Hospital dean R. Muthuselvan and senior officials of the hospital also participated.  

