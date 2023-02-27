HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women

The actor turned politician is presently a member of the BJP’s national executive committee

February 27, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Khushbu Sundar. File

Khushbu Sundar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar from Tamil Nadu has been nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women. She is presently the member of the BJP’s national executive committee.

In a social media post, BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai congratulated Ms. Sundar on behalf of his party and further said it was a recognition of her relentless pursuit and fight for women’s rights.

The actor, who is also a film producer and television presenter, joined the DMK initially and later moved to the Congress and was the national party’s spokesperson. She eventually shifted to the BJP and contested as the party’s candidate in Thousand Lights Assembly constituency in 2021 and lost to DMK’s N. Ezhilan.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.