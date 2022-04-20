Key news developments in Tamil Nadu today
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
- Assembly proceedings- Demand for Grants for MSMW and Housing Departments to be presented.
- Tenants of HR&CE properties have urged the department to fix fair rent for the plots and not for the buildings that have been constructed by the tenants. They also wanted the government to ensure that the committee set up to fix fair rents also hear them out before submitting its report
- The Water Resources Department will construct box channels to link surplus from other water bodies and channels to Porur lake as part of flood mitigation works. A government order was issued on Tuesday sanctioning works.
